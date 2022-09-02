'Stop Airdropping Nudes': Southwest Airline Pilot Warns Passenger on Flight in This Viral Video

There are several ways to get yourself grounded, but, send nudes over AirDrop to other passengers on a commercial flight is the most bizarre way. In one strange incident, a Southwest pilot threatened to turn around a flight to Cabo if unnamed passenger(s) did not stop airdropping nude photos before takeoff. The video, which was officially shared on TikTok, has managed to gather nearly 2.9M views.

In the video, a Southwest rep can be heard saying, “The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times." He further added, “When made aware of a potential problem, our Employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us." Have a look for yourself:

Passenger Teighlor Marsalis has shot the video. While speaking to CNN, she said that she and her friends had just boarded the plane when she and the people around her received notification of files being shared via AirDrop. She further added that she had declined the file, but two women in front of her accepted it and showed her the photo. “It was a nude man that had AirDropped himself to everyone," she explained.

A flight attendant went to tell the pilot and explained what had happened. This is when Marsalis said she started taking video because she thought something was going to happen.

Many people in the comment section can be seen asking if this would be counted as sexual harrasment. One Instagram user wrote, “ren’t unsolicited nudes sexual harassment? Y’all better find out who the sender is and press charges."

Another person wrote, “$20 says that the person recording was the person dropping nude pic." “Disney has to shut down rides due to people recording explicit content, pilots have to threaten to turn planes around to stop receiving naked photos, what’s next?" commented another Instagram user.

