'Stop Calling Your Company a Family': CEO's LinkedIn Post Sparks Debate

When we create a close-knit bond with any of our colleagues during our tenure at an organisation, we sometimes think of them as our family and even call them that. However, a CEO of an Australian company thinks it is not okay to call your company your “family." The said CEO shared a post on his LinkedIn page, stating why a person must avoid calling their company their “family." The comments section of his post soon turned into a debate forum, with people expressing their agreements and disagreements with the CEO’s opinion.

It all began around a week ago, when Daniel Abrahams, who is the CEO of a Sydney-based digital media agency named Hustlr, took to his LinkedIn account to drop a screenshot of a note. It read, “Stop calling your company ‘a family’. Parents don’t fire their children for poor performance, or lay them off to cut household costs when they’re struggling to put food on the table." Moving further Daniel explained things on which employers must focus in an organisation. He added, “Focus on being a team, built on trust and respect, where every person feels valued. Ultimately, your company isn’t defined by your words, but by your actions."

Advertisement

While several agreed with Daniel’s post, many penned down a lengthy note in the comments section and revealed why they think otherwise. One user commented, “Just because you have not had a company who cared for you beyond the work that you do, don’t dismiss those who do treat their employees well. Family isn’t just blood. We have friends who stood for us when even our family doesn’t. And some of them could be your colleague or even your boss."

Another commented, “In my point of view, family means a group of people with the same cause, same direction, same chain of command or authority can be termed as family. If you are comparing family with firing activity. Then how come a family disowns his/her parents when they reach a certain age when they need you the most? And sometimes end up in shelter homes or elderly homes?"

Advertisement

One of the users thought Daniel was right and wrote, “Very well said."

What are your views on this? Do you consider your company your family?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here