'Stop LinkedIn': Motivational Speaker's Post on Bird Pooping on His Face Gets Roasted

Has LinkedIn finally managed to take it too far? One would certainly hope so. Jamie McDonald, a motivational speaker, shared a story on LinkedIn about a seagull defecating on his face. “Recently, I took a call about me speaking at an annual company event, and mid sentence, I got sh*t on by a seagull," he wrote. While on the call with one Kate, just as he was getting to the money chat, the bird did its deed. “So I said, ‘I’m really sorry Kate, I was just sh*t on.’ Kate replied, ‘that means good luck, doesn’t it?’ I said, ‘I think so?? Right, so back to the budget…’" McDonald wrote.

McDonald ended up getting the gig. It might appear that there is a life lesson hidden there somewhere, but spoiler alert: There isn’t. It’s just LinkedIn. In McDonald’s defence, he does say at the end of the post that he wasn’t sure what the moral of the story was. He’s certainly not alone there.

Advertisement

More absurd things have been known to happen in the world of LinkedIn. Remember the “crying CEO" who posted a selfie in tears after firing one of his employees, or the guy who got a middle finger from comic Tanmay Bhat and decided to make a motivational post about it, only for Tanmay to call him out further?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here