Stormy Daniels to Auction NFT of Her Holding Dress She Wore to Donald Trump's Suite

Former adult movie star Stormy Daniels is the latest to enter the world of NFTs or non-fungible tokens. Daniels is auctioning an NFT of her holding a golden cocktail dress while she sat on a bed. She claimed that she wore the dress while she had an alleged affair with former US President Donald Trump. The NFT, which went up for auction on Friday, will be up for bidding until December 9, according to Daily Mail. While the bid started at $690, the NFT already reached $7,069.69 as of Saturday evening. What makes the auction more unique is the fact that the winner will not only get the NFT, but also the golden dress. Daniels is auctioning the NFT in partnership with adult NFT marketplace xxxNifty.

42-year-old Daniels alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006 after being invited to dinner with the former president. According to her, she wore the dress after meeting him at a golf tournament. “So I changed into a little cocktail dress and went to meet him for dinner. It’s a little gold cocktail dress that I bought from Marciano," Daniels told Input Magazine.

“I have no way of proving that that’s the dress I had on that night. There were witnesses that saw me in it, but I don’t know if they’ll ever speak up. But it’s the actually dress," Daniels added. While there were also reports that Trump had told his former lawyer Michael Cohen to write Daniels a $130,000 hush money check, the former president has denied all the allegations.

Most people didn’t know what an NFT was until this year, when sales boomed, sparked in large part by artist Beeple’s March auction of a digital collage NFT for nearly $70 million, according to Associated Press. Collins Dictionary recently chose the term NFT as its word of the year after surging interest in digital tokens.

Experts at Collins, based in Glasgow, Scotland, said Wednesday they chose NFT because of its meteoric rise in usage," up 11,000% in 2021. “NFTs seem to be everywhere, from the arts sections to the financial pages and in galleries and auction houses and across social media platforms," Alex Beecroft, managing director of Collins Learning told AP.

