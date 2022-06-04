Strange Radio Waves Coming From 'Graveyard' of a Star Have Baffled Scientists

A team of scientists in the UK claimed to have discovered unusual radio signals from a graveyard of neutron stars. The research team at the University of Manchester’s More Transients and Pulsars or MeeTRAP group received nearly 3000 milliseconds long signals that were repeated every 76 seconds. The scientists believe that these signals coming from Vela-X 1 region of the Milky Way could well be a milestone in the study of these unique star systems.

The analysis of the radio signals was detailed in a research paper published in Nature Journal earlier this week.

The team, led by members of MeerTRAP, says this is a unique discovery from a neutron star graveyard where they do not expect to see any radio emission at all. Before we divulge the details of this study, we must understand what a neutron star is.

Neutron stars are extremely dense remnants of a supernova explosion of a massive star. During this explosion, they can produce beams of radio waves which sweep around the sky as the neutron star spins, producing regular flashes like cosmic lighthouses.

According to the University of Manchester, currently, the scientific community knows of about 3000 of such radio waves in our own Milky Way Galaxy. However, the recent discovery is unlike anything seen so far. Researchers speculate that it could belong to the theorised class of ultra-long period magnetars with extremely strong magnetic fields.

The discovery, made using the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa, was initially found from a single flash, or pulse, by the MeerTRAP instrument whilst piggybacking on imaging observations led by a different team, ThunderKAT. This newly discovered neutron star is named PSR J0901-4046, and has displayed characteristics of pulsars, magnetars and even fast radio bursts. The radio energy produced suggests a pulsar origin, the pulses with chaotic sub-pulse components, and the polarisation of the pulses are similar to that of magnetars.

The lead author of the study, Manisha Caleb said in a statement, “Amazingly we only detect radio emission from this source for 0.5% of its rotation period. This means that it is very fortuitous that the radio beam intersected with the Earth. It is therefore likely that there are many more of these very slowly spinning sources in the Galaxy which has important implications for how neutron stars are born and age."

