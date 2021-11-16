A Stranger Sponsored This Indian Woman's Education, Now She is Returning the Favour

A little kindness can often go a long way to help someone and in today’s times, such heartfelt acts seem hard to come by. Now a Twitter post has gone viral in which a woman has shared her own struggle while applying for college and how a stranger’s random act of kindness had helped her to reach where she is today. Keerthi Jayadevan shared on Twitter a letter she received from the Vidya Academy of Science and Technology Thalakottukara in Kerala’s Thrissur district. The letter is sent as an acknowledgment from the private college for the monetary contribution Jayadevan sent for some of the students of the college as part of their scholarship fund.

Advertisement

While sharing the letter, Jayadevan also shared how this was her way of giving back what she gained all those years ago from some other benevolent person.

Narrating why she did what she did, Jayadevan wrote, “My parents had a combined salary of 14,000 rupees a month. Barely enough for a family of 4.

The only reason I was able to afford college was the kindness of some random stranger via scholarship. Today, I’m that random stranger to someone."

Jayadevan’s act of wonderful kindness was appreciated by many and her post went viral. Twitter users lauded her for her large heart and wished more and more helped out in whatever capacity they could to help students who needed them.

The letter stated how designated people from the college will visit the homes of the students who have applied for the said scholarship fund and will verify their economic condition. They profusely thanked Jayadevan for her help.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.