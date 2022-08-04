Stranger Things Actor Jamie Campbell Delivers Notting Hill Dialogue in Vecna’s Voice

Stranger Things antagonist Vecna is one of the scariest villains. Jamie Campbell Bower, the actor who plays Vecna, recently appeared on the Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon and talked about his journey of getting into Vecna’s skin. He even sang in Vecna’s voice, making it the episode’s highlight.

Talking about being cast for the role, Bower said, “I never imagined I would be on a show like this, let alone playing this thing." Vecna was no easy task to be. CGI did the bare minimum while 90 percent of what Vecna looked like had to be put on Bower’s body. It took roughly eight hours for Bower to transform into Vecna.

Bower revealed how he had only a month to actually work on the character, including the sinister voice. Bower said he did a “bunch of reference work" after the voice he had prepared “just wasn’t landing" at the table read. “So I went home and worked on it, did a bunch of reference work on Hellraiser and Doug Bradley particularly. And it said that, you know, this deep, booming voice kind of comes out of the darkness," he said.

Take a look at the episode here:

Jimmy Fallon then asked Bower to speak in Vecna’s voice and say things that “Vecna would never say." Bower grabs the mic and goes on to say things like, “I am just a girl, standing in front of a boy, asking him to love her," a dialogue from the film the romantic hit Notting Hill, and lyrics of Lizzo’s song About Damn Time.

As per reports, the scripting for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things has begun, and the season will finally give closure to the town of Hawkins.

