'Stranger Things' and 'Squid Game' Have 'One' Spectacular Coincidence and it's Pure Evil

The latest season of Stranger Things has evoked memories of Squid Game among viewers. Those who have finished watching the first volume of Stranger Things season four have pointed out how one of the antagonists of the show happens to remind them of Squid Game villains. In its latest season, Stranger Things introduces us to 001, played by Jamie Campbell-Bower. 001 is one of Dr Martin Brenner’s nameless helpers from the past. In the series, 001 develops a close friendship with Eleven before his true colours emerge. We get a glimpse of 001’s violent tendencies when he attempts to help Eleven escape, but they are cornered by guards.

If you have watched award-winning Netflix blockbuster Squid Game, you must remember player 001 or Oh Il-nam, played by O Yeong-su. The character was one of the rich men who orchestrated the violent game show, where debt-ridden players put their lives on the line to earn money.

Highlighting this similarity, one of the users tweeted, “001 in Squid Game and Stranger Things. I am spiraling."

Another user tweeted, “Stranger Things and Squid Game have taught me that in any scenario of survival. People with No. 001 should not be trusted."

“Never trust 001 they are all the same."

“For those who have seen Stranger Things and Squid Game you all seeing how 001 turns out to be the plot twist, can’t trust a 001 now."

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things season four has managed to break and make some records when it comes to viewership. According to Forbes, the first seven episodes of Stranger Things season four, which launched on Friday, bested the second season of Bridgerton as the biggest opening for a television show in Netflix’s history.

