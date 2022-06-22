'Stranger Things' Fans Need Robin and Steve to Make it Out Alive This Season

Stranger Things’ last two episodes are about to drop in July and going by a trailer for volume 2 released by Netflix, fans don’t think things are looking up for Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery). While fans have long been bracing for a tragedy to hit, a dialogue spoken by Robin in the trailer has left them reeling. At one point, she tells her friend, “I have this terrible feeling it might not work out for us this time." Fan theories have been pointing also to the possible death of Eddie (Joseph Quinn).

Robin and Steve dying is a fate worse than Vecna. Fans just need the pair to make it out alive.

Stranger Things season 4 delved into three main subplots — Jim Hopper’s rescue operation, the new demon growing in the Upside Down named Vecna, and Eleven’s mission to regain her superpowers. Vecna is this big scary monster who is responsible for killings and wreaking havoc in Hawkins. Seems like there is no stopping for this monster, except one thing - Music. It becomes abundantly clear when the demon targets Max. This is when the gang discovers that the only way to save her by his curse is to play Max her favourite song.

