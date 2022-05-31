'Stranger Things' is Helping Kate Bush's 1985 Classic Run Up the iTunes Charts

The premiere of the fourth season of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things has managed to revive an 80s hit song by English singer Kate Bush. The 1985 single, Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God), is currently number one on the iTunes chart after it first appeared in the premiere episode. The song plays a significant role in Max’s story, played by Sadie Sink. This is the first time, Stranger Things helped revive a song. Fans are also lauding the inclusion of the hit song.

A person tweeted, “I just have to say the inclusion of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) in Stranger Things 4, episode 4 changed the trajectory of my life and permanently altered my brain chemistry. Thank you Kate Bush, thank you Sadie Sink.”

Another said, “Never heard of that song before Stranger Things. I’ve become obsessed.”

It seems even Netflix realised how the show has managed to revive the track. The streaming platform tweeted shots from Stranger Things season four where Sadie’s character listens to Bush’s song. Sharing a few shots on Twitter, Netflix said, “Max & Kate Bush: another perfect Stranger Things duo.”

Bush's song also seems to have elevated the cinematic experience as it played in the fourth episode of the latest season of Stranger Things. As Max ran under the dramatic red skies giving off an apocalyptic vibe.

One of the fans of the show tweeted, “I’m going to have that Kate Bush song stuck in my head all week. I might have to run dramatically everywhere I go."

Running Up That Hill was the first single off Bush’s album Hounds of Love that would go on and become her biggest hit of the era.

