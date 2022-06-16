Strawberry Supermoon Graces the Skies and Twitter is Flooded with Stunning Pictures

This week was marked by a notable celestial event, the Strawberry Moon. If you are an admirer of the lunar cycle, you might have spotted the magical full moon on Wednesday rising in the sky with a light pink tint. This is what led to the naming of the full moon as “Strawberry Supermoon/Moon." Another reason why it was called so is because of the tradition followed by the Native Americans. The last full moon of June is referred to as the “Strawberry Moon" because its appearance coincides with the ripening of strawberries that are traditionally harvested by Native American tribes in the northeastern US around mid-June. Since in some places the enlarged moon appears red or pink in colour, the term became even more popular.

Netizens have been sharing some spectacular pictures of the strawberry moon sky on social media platforms. The celestial event was spotted in cities across the world. Let us take a look at some of the magical shots of the strawberry moon.

This tweet from a user in Edinburgh, Scotland ,shows how the moon shines at night this week. The caption accompanying the picture read, “The Strawberry Moon was sweet and succulent last night rising behind Edinburgh."

A resident of Glastonbury, England shared this picture of the supermoon gracing the night sky.

Reflecting its light on the lake, the supermoon also glimmered its light in Washington, United States. Sharing the picture on Twitter, the user wrote, “Full Strawberry Moon rising over the Tidal Basin in Washington DC."

Almost giving us an eerie feeling, this picture of the strawberry supermoon from Stonehenge. The ancient landmark situated in the United Kingdom was lit up by the celestial light. The shot shared on Twitter featured the moon between the two large stones of the landmark. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, the user tweeted, “This week’s spectacular Strawberry Moon setting through the stones."

According to NASA, Supermoon occurs when a full moon coincides with the Moon’s closest approach to Earth in its elliptical orbit, a point known as perigee.

