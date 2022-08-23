Stray Dogs of This Gujarat Village Are 'Crorepatis' And They Live A Life of Luxury

The stray dogs of this non-descript Kushkal village in Palanpur taluka of Banaskantha district in Gujarat are literally ‘crorepatis’ and they enjoy a life of luxury, thanks to the compassionate people of this village and their ancestors.

Here, villagers ensure that not a single dog out of the roughly 150 stray dogs in the village goes on an empty stomach. Not only that, they also make sure that dogs get ‘sweets’ like laddoos regularly.

According to the villagers, their ancestors had set up a unique system for the village’s stray dogs and allotted 20 bighas of agricultural land, especially for stray dogs. The estimated market value of this land meant for the stray dog is over Rs 5 crore.

Advertisement

The village has a population of around 700, mostly from Chaudhari communities.

“Before Independence, Palanpur was under Nawab rule and the ruler had given some chunk of land to villagers. However, villagers thought that humans could earn their livelihood and feed themselves but what about stray dogs, and allotted 20 bighas of agricultural land for dogs and since then, income from this land is spent on the welfare of stray dogs. All villagers, irrespective of castes, follow this great tradition till today," Prakash Chaudhari, a villager, told News18.

Villagers have constructed a special elevated space where food is served to stray dogs. Special utensils have been purchased to prepare food and serve to animals in the village.

“Each of the villagers ensures daily that all the stray dogs get enough healthy food. Each household joins in our effort to make this world more animal friendly," Hitesh Chaudhari, another villager, told News18.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here