Street Food Vendor Gives Free Food To Cobbler Leaving Internet In Tears

Kindness and selflessness are the two core human qualities. Buddha once said, “Kindness is free, but it’s priceless." When we help someone, we not only fill the other person with joy but also feel a sense of happiness within us as if it has passed onto us like a wave.

Away from all the materialistic human desires, the power of kindness is indeed supreme. Following the lines of kindness, this touching viral video of a street food vendor giving food to a cobbler shows that humanity is still tucked away somewhere in this fast-paced world.

The heart-touching video has been dropped on Instagram by a person named Rajat Upashya. According to his Instagram bio, Rajat is a food blogger, who runs the page foodbowls. The caption of the post indicates that the name of the vendor is Manoj. “Manoj Bhai has a big heart," it reads.

The now-viral video has been captured in the streets of Delhi’s Nehru Place where Manoj can be seen winning hearts by having a sweet conversation with a cobbler. Manoj enquires the cobbler standing near his food stall about his job adding whether he earns sufficient in a day. When the cobbler replies that he polishes shoes at Nehru Place to earn his daily bread, Manoj promptly urges him to visit his stall to have food for free without hesitation.

As the video progresses, the food seller is spotted placing rotis and pouring rice and dal on a plate, informing the cobbler that he runs the food stall daily in the afternoon. Addressing him as “beta" or son, Manoj advises the cobbler not to get worried and come to his stall at the allotted time whenever he feels the hunger pangs hitting him.

Manoj’s heart-touching gesture has struck a chord with social media users who showered heaps of praise on his selfless act. “The world’s best video," wrote one user. “Bas itna ameer banna hai," wished a second individual. “Masha Allah," lauded a third.

So far, the video has amassed over 2.6 million views and received more than 294k likes on Instagram. Hats off to such Manojs whose hearts are bigger than their pockets! What do you think of this video?

