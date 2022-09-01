Student From Georgia Enters Bar Using Pokemon Card, Gets Unconscious After 4 Beers

A student from the University of Georgia recently featured in headlines after he successfully managed to enter a pub using a Pokemon card. It was shocking because the student is underage and he used the Charizard Pokemon card to get inside pubs and drink beer. He was confronted by police when he was found unconscious in his dorm after throwing up, following which an employee of the institute reported him.

The incident was covered by student newspaper publication The Red & Black and it reported that UGAPD (University of Georgia Police Department) officials were called at the alarming sight of the sick student. The police officers found the student lying unconscious on his bed, next to his roommate.

When they tried to interrogate him about what made him unconscious, he did not respond, but his pulse was found to be normal. He woke up disoriented after he was shakenagain and on interrogation, confessed that he had four beers and had not taken any drugs. When asked if he was on any medication, he replied in the affirmative and said that he had melatonin.

The officers determined that he was underage and consumed liquor illegally. A team of medical support arrived at the dorm early morning to evaluate the condition of the student since he had refused to be taken to the hospital. He was granted medical amnesty keeping in mind that he was a juvenile. No charges were made.

For the unversed, a Pokemon Charizard card is one of the most expensive and rare cards among the popular pocket collectables. The officials have no clue about how the student managed to enter the bar using a prestigious card.

