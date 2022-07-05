Student Punished for Arriving With 93 Percent Battery in Her iPad at UK School

From not completing assignments to entering the class late, there are a number of offences that can attract punishment while you are at school. But, a mother from the UK was recently left stunned after her daughter was given detention at school for having 93 percent battery in her iPad. Puzzled over the unusual reason for the punishment, the mother shared the incident on Twitter. “My daughter was issued a detention because her iPad, when she arrived at school, was 93 percent," wrote the user named Selina.

According to the mother, she mailed the assistant head of her daughter’s school who told her that students must arrive at school with their iPads charged to at least 97 percent. She added that those who are found violating this rule will be punished. “Im flummoxed. Has anyone heard of such nonsense?" the mother asked on Twitter.

In another Tweet, the mother shared a screenshot of the email she sent to the school authorities seeking an explanation for the bizarre punishment. Selina wrote that she also mailed to her daughter’s tutor and told her that she wouldn’t be attending the detention until a response is received.

In the email, the mother asked, “Can you please explain why not having 100 percent battery is a viable reason to give a pupil detention." She highlighted that just having 93 percent battery in her daughter’s iPad did not hamper her studies in any way and she continued to work on the device while she was at school.

Terming the punishment as archaic, the mother asserted that her daughter had done nothing wrong and hence she doesn’t deserve the penalty. She added that such rules are inducing “unnecessary fear" into the students’ minds and that it was not an appropriate way to run a school.

As the incident was shared on Twitter, several users were left baffled by the unusual rule. One user shared that her son was once given punishment for having a blunt pencil.

However, one user found the rule to be reasonable and emphasised that students face difficulty in charging their iPads at school which affects their learning.

