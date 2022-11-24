Students Bidding Farewell to Classmate by Performing Haka Dance is Friendship Goals

A video of a teenage group performing the Haka dance to bid adieu to their classmate has surfaced online. The clip, which is about a minute long was shared on Reddit a few hours ago. The young boys are executing the ancient dance with absolute perfection. For those who don’t know, Haka dance is a ceremonial dance form of the Mori people from New Zealand.

In the video, one can see youngsters chanting loudly while rhythmically slapping their bodies and stomping their feet. The video seems to have moved the netizens as it obtained a massive engagement. Reddit users bombarded the comments section expressing their views about the dance. One Reddit user penned, “Yah, it gave me feelings of a strong warrior people, that would dance like this before they passed away, a true farewell that awakened the mind-body, and soul before one’s departure."

Another commented, “I’m a New Zealander, I’m not Maori, But as a New Zealander I’m respectful of the Maori customs and love a good haka. Go New Zealand."

A third user articulated, “I’ve watched several Haka ceremonies on Youtube and I find them to be emotional and amazingly heartfelt. It means respect and love to me toward the recipient."

“Yes, yes, that’s how I say goodbye to my office mates every Friday," a user remarked.

Take a look at the video:

In the year 2018, a gang of bikers performed the ceremonial Maori dance to pay tribute to the departed souls who were killed in a mass shooting.

The haka dance was traditionally performed when two parties came across each other as part of the customs surrounding encounters. In recent times, the dance form is often performed during rugby as a war dance. The intention behind the dance form is to boost the troops’ morale while frightening the enemy.

