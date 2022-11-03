Stung By Scorpion, 7-Year-Old Brazilian Boy Suffers 7 Heart Attacks Before Death

A 7-year-old Brazilian boy died after suffering from seven heart attacks. This came after he was stung by one of the most venomous scorpions in South America while putting his shoes on.

Luiz Miguel Furtado Barbosa was preparing for a camping trip with his family on October 23 when he felt a sting on his foot and screamed, according to the New York Post. Luiz’s mom Angelita Proenca Furtado told local news outlets, “As soon as he put (the shoe) on, he screamed in pain. As we didn’t find what had stung him, we kept looking. But his leg started to turn red, and he said that the pain was increasing," she said. “That’s when I imagined that it was a scorpion and that I needed to find it to find out which one it was."

The family frantically located the Brazilian yellow scorpion (scientifically named Tityus serrulatus) which is responsible for the greatest number of fatal stings in South America. Angelita and her husband Eraldo Barbosa then rushed their son to the University of Sao Paulo Faculty of Medicine Clinics Hospital, where his condition had initially improved.

Angelita revealed that as his condition improved, he was removed from medication. Luiz had even opened his eyes and talked to the mother. Angelita then kissed him, and he was sedated again as he was agitated.

Angelita, who was devastated due to losing her son, said that Luiz seemed anxious the whole day before the incident. “We were getting ready to go camping because he loved playing in the water," she said. She added – “He, as usual, was very anxious. He seemed to want to live everything he had to live in a single day. Today, I realize that it’s as if he was really in a hurry to live."

The city has recorded a total of 54 incidents involving scorpions since January 2022.

