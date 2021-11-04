Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art of Goddess Kali Using Over 2,000 Diyas on Diwali

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has once again mesmerised us with his art on the occasion of Diwali. He has created a sand art of Goddess Kali at Puri beach using more than 2,000 earthen diyas. Pattnaik took to Twitter to share the breathtaking image of the sand structure on the beach with the blue sea complimenting the background. Sharing the image on the micro-blogging platform, he wrote in the caption, “On the occasion of #Diwali My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 2256 diyas and a message of " Have a #GreenDiwali, #SafeDiwali “, at Puri beach in Odisha. #HappyDiwali."

The Padma Shri awardee also shared a video of his art and wrote, “#HappyDiwali My SandArt of Goddess Maa Kali with installation of 2,256 diyas and a message of " Have a #GreenDiwali, #SafeDiwali," at Puri beach in Odisha."

During the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in September this year, Pattnaik had created a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesha using 7,000 seashells on Puri beach. Pattnaik posted a picture of his sculpture along with a caption wishing for Lord Ganesha’s blessing for everyone and added that this sculpture might be the first sand installation to use seashells.

He tweeted, “Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Lord Ganesh bless all. For the first time, I have used 7000 seashells on my sculpture with the message ‘World, Peace’ at Puri beach in Odisha. I hope this is the world’s first seashellswith sand installation art of Lord Ganesh."

Pattnaik’s sculpture evoked a lot of reactions from netizens who posted their comments appreciating his art. Reacting to the photo, a user wrote, “Amazing art! happy Ganesh Chaturthi festival to all."

