Suez Canal Turns 152: A Timeline of the Evergiven Getting Stuck

The Suez Canal was officially inaugurated on this day in 1869. The Suez Canal Company was formed in 1858 exclusively to build the canal and it took 10 years, from 1859 to 1869 to complete the construction. While the canal was opened in 1869, it came back on world news in March 2021, after a container ship, named ‘Ever Given’ got stuck in it for almost a week. The Suez Canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction. Due to the stranded ship, hundreds of ships carrying 379,000 20-foot containers of stuff couldn’t move through the canal in either direction for days.

From getting stuck to finally getting free, here’s a timeline of the Ever Given crisis:

>March 23: Ever Given gets stuck

The 200,000-tonne Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given, ran aground on March 23 early morning in the southern mouth of the canal. The 200,000-tonne ship getting stuck resulted in other vessels getting blocked from transiting the waterway. Satellite data from MarineTraffic suggested that while the ship’s bow was touching the canal’s eastern wall, its stem was towards the western wall.

>March 24: Several ships got stranded while waiting for the canal to clear, causing a traffic jam

Several cargo ships, as well as oil tankers, lined up at the southern end of the canal, waiting to pass through to the Mediterranean Sea.

>March 25: All traffic suspended in Suez Canal by Egypt

Egypt suspended all traffic through the canal, resulting in around 150 other vessels needing to pass through the waterway. Shoei Kisen Kaisha, the Japanese ship-leasing firm that owned the ship revealed it was facing “extreme difficulty" trying to refloat the vessel.

>March 26: Ships change course

Multiple vessels bound for the Suez Canal took a detour sensing the situation while the ship’s Japanese owner assured that the company plans to refloat the ship soon.

>March 27: Plan made to use tidal movement to refloat the ship

With all other attempts failing to make an impact, authorities decided to refloat the vessel using tidal movements. Shoei Kisen President Yukito Higaki had then said in a press conference that 10 tugboats were deployed around the vessel.

>March 29: Ever Given Freed

The container ship was finally back afloat — thanks to a supermoon that brought high tides. The container reportedly got a boost from a high tide caused by a supermoon — a full moon that raises water levels with its strong gravitational pull on the Earth.

