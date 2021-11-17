Suez Canal Turns 152: What was the First Ship to Cross the Busy Sea-level Waterway?

The Suez Canal, the artificial waterway was formally opened on November 17 in 1869 and helped vessels plying on the oceans by connecting the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. With the opening of the canal, the ships can now get to eastern Mediterranean rather than cruising the Cape of Good Hope and thus reduce their time at sea considerably. The Suez canal is witness to almost 12 percent of total global trade through its waters, reports say. The canal was recently in news, early in March 2021, after a container ship named ‘Ever Given’ got stuck edgewise in it for almost a week, causing backlogs and loss of trade worth millions.

But a question that might come to mind is what was the first ship to ever cross the canal? As it happens, there’s not one particular answer to this if one might look at it formally. The construction of the canal lasted from 1859 to 1869 after Ferdinand de Lesseps, a French diplomat obtained a concession from Sa’id Pasha, the Khedive of Egypt and Sudan, to create a company to construct a canal for ships of all nations. And while the construction was nearing completion, on February 17 in 1867, the first ship passed through the Suez Canal. The S S Dido, a vessel owned by Scottish merchant shipping company Anchor Line, passed through the canal.

But the official passing of vessels did not start until November 17 two years later in 1869. Under French control, the canal opened even as ceremonies marked the beginning of the waterways at Port Said two days before on November 15 November. Amid a gathering of royal guests, a procession of ships entered the canal, led by the French ship Aigle, carrying The French Empress Eugenie.

On March 23, the 200,000-tonne Panama-flagged ship, Ever Given, ran aground early morning in the southern mouth of the canal. The 200,000-tonne ship getting stuck resulted in other vessels getting blocked from transiting the waterway.

