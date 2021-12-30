Sun Will Burn Out in Next 5 Billion Years: Scientists

Many people love to bask under the sunlight as it is the main source of Vitamin D. Now, scientists have said that the way the Sun is burning, a day will come when the star will burn out. And, they have given a date too. The time has been calculated as per the nuclear reaction taking place on the Sun.

A group of scientists from the Smithsonian Astrophysical Observatory, Harvard College Observatory, and the Center for Astrophysics have revealed that the Sun will explode or burn out in the next 5 billion years’ time, Dailystar reported. They have also stated that Sun is currently a “middle-age" star.

Paola Testa, one of the people working on the project, said that these calculations are based on a new understanding of nuclear reactions and fusion taking place on the Sun.

Explaining the process behind calculations, Testa said, “Before the 1930s, one of the main ideas of how stars worked was that energy was coming just from gravitational energy."

He added that scientists have gathered lots of information from different stars and they build a model giving details on how stars evolve to get a precise guess of how old the Sun is.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), an independent agency of the U.S. responsible for aeronautics and space research, said that Sun is the centre of our solar system and essential for our survival. However, in terms of size, Sun is an average star. NASA said there are stars up to 100 times larger than Sun.

Planet Sun is around 93 million miles away from Earth. Scientists said that activities on Sun affect the phenomenon on Earth as the blue planet depends on the Sun to survive.

