Sundar Pichai Celebrates Diwali With T20 World Cup Rerun and Responding to a Troll from Pakistan

90K fans at a packed MCG, 1.4 crore on the streaming app, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai. What do they all have in common? All of them are cricket lovers and they watched the nail-biting T20 World Cup affair between India and Pakistan on Sunday. But Google boss did one better. Sundar Pichai celebrated Diwali, the festival of lights, by watching the rerun of the thrilling India-Pakistan match. More specifically, the last three overs of the encounter when chase master Virat Kohli’s magic took the game away from Pakistan.

Taking to this Twitter page on Monday, Pichai wrote: “Happy Diwali! Hope everyone celebrating has a great time with your friends and family. I celebrated by watching the last three overs again today, what a game and performance #Diwali #TeamIndia #T20WC2022."

It was then, a Twitter user from Pakistan asked the Google chief to also catch the first three overs of India’s run chase when the Men in Blue were in dire straits.

Pichai had a checkmate response, one that also highlighted the crucial spell bowled by Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The Twitter user tried explaining what he had actually meant in his initial tweet but it was too little, too late.

If you have just tuned in, a magnificent Virat Kohli roared at the MCG to stun Pakistan in the T20 World Cup encounter between the arch-rivals on Sunday. Kohli walked in on early as India lost wickets in a flurry while chasing a tricky total of 160 put up by Pakistan earlier. 31/4 in 6.1 overs were India when Kohli along with Hardik Pandya decided to play watchful innings as the two stitched up a 113-run partnership. With the required rate climbing up by the minute and Pandya struggling to go big, Kohli decided to unleash himself.

The former Indian skipper slammed an unbeaten 82 in 53 deliveries that included six boundaries and four maximums. The 33-year-old smacked two outrageous sixes against Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penultimate over that kept India in the hunt. Mohammad Nawaz failed to hold his nerves in the dramatic last over as India sealed the match on the very last delivery bowled on the day.

