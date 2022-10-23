Sunil Gavaskar's Child-like Celebration after India's World Cup Win Over Pakistan is too Pure

Cricket gets India moving even when it is the 73-year-old veteran of the game, the great Sunil Gavaskar. Now picture this, India need 16 runs in an over against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup encounter at the iconic MCG. Left-arm off-spinner Mohammad Nawaz is asked to defend Pakistan’s total of 160. Virat Kohli has returned to the form of his life. Indian batters have struggled but Kohli and Hardik Pandya’s 113-run partnership has pumped a new life into the tense crowd and Team India dugout.

The last over has all the drama worthy of a World Cup final: wickets tumbling, wides, a no ball, a six, a free hit, and of course, all of India on its feet. India have done it. Kohli is once again everyone’s hero. His fearless and unbeaten 82 is worth its weight in gold.

Sunil Gavaskar who is assigned the commentary duties for the World Cup celebrates India’s historic victory along the boundary ropes. Gavaskar jumps in joy as Ravichandran Ashwin hits the winning runs- a joy every kid, and every fan of the sport in the country experienced on the eve of Diwali.

That joy, however, wasn’t felt by the opponents who believed that the no ball call to Virat Kohli in the final over flipped the match on its head and gave India a narrow escape from a certain defeat.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma called Virat Kohli’s knock his best.

“I think it has to go definitely his best for sure, but I think from the situation we were in and to come out victory, I think it has to be one of India’s best knocks, not just his best knock. Because Until 13th, or we were so behind the game and the required rate was just climbing up and up but to come out and chase that score was an extremely brilliant effort from Virat and then obviously Hardik played role as well there," Rohit said in the post-match press conference.

