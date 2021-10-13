Superman, Not to Rescue: Passwords With Superhero Names Are Most Hacked

We should all avoid using the names of superheroes as passwords, according to a report published by the Mozilla Foundation. The report indicates that internet users use them too often and that, not surprisingly, hackers are aware of that when they’re attempting to gain access to your precious personal data. This study, based on statistics from the website Haveibeenpwned.com, reveals that accounts with passwords containing superhero names are among the most hacked. They are therefore to be avoided, as well as any first name, date of birth, or the combinations “123456" and “azerty," the most commonly used passwords in the world and, therefore, popular with hackers.

Top 10 superhero names most used as passwords

1. Superman

2. Batman

3. Spider-Man

4. Wolverine

5. Iron Man

6. Wonder Woman

7. Daredevil

8. Thor

9. Black Widow

10. Black Panther

Note that even the real identities of these superheroes, such as James Howlett/Logan, Clark Kent, Bruce Wayne and Peter Parker are to be avoided. In any case, the more complex a password is, mixing numbers, letters and signs, the more difficult it will be to crack.

In an annual report by known password manager NordPass where the company has revealed the most used passwords of 2020. In its report, NordPass said that ‘123456’ was the most common password in 2020 and that it was breached more than 23 million times. After ‘123456,’ ‘123456789’ came in as the second most-used password of 2020, while ‘picture1’ takes the third spot. NordPass top 200 most common passwords report was released earlier this week, and said some passwords took as much as 3 years to get cracked with most of them taking less than a second to crack.

Now, the report indicates that things have not changed much since 2015, as back then a report had said that ‘123456’ was the most used password, followed by ‘password,’ which has taken the fourth spot in NordPass’ 2020 report. The report said that it took less than a second for attackers to crack the most used passwords, with the maximum amount of time taken going up to 3 years. Among some other most commonly used passwords according to the NordPass report were ‘picture1,’ ‘111111,’ ‘1234,’ ‘iloveyou’, ‘aaron431,’ ‘password1,’ and ‘qqww1122.’

