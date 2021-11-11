Support for Single Women: Members from 'Status Single' Online Group Meet Across 6 Cities

With her book ‘Status Single’, writer Sreemoyee Piu Kundu brought together a growing but under-represented section of Indian population - single women. It started out as an online community where women from all walks of life could share their lived experiences. On October 25, 100 women, who are active members of the popular and private Facebook group, Status Single, met in person, sending out a strong and unequivocal message of solidarity across spectrums of intersectionality. The on-ground meet-ups took place across October, in six cities in India: Kolkata, Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune. The women belonged to professions as diverse as law, advocacy, teaching, HR, corporate communications, D&I, finance, entrepreneurship, marketing, social sector and medicine. Status Single was formed in 2018 after best-selling writer and award-winning journalist Sreemoyee Piu Kundu launched her first work of non-fiction by the same name.

Growing demographic

Advertisement

Sreemoyee’s book was widely covered, lauded by the international media and traveled to ten Indian cities to be launched. It comprises interviews with over 3,500 urban singles from all over the country. As per Census 2011, the number of single women registered a 39 percent hike between 2001 and 2011 - from 51.2 million to 71.4 million. This includes widows, divorcees, unmarried women and those who are separated from their husbands. Government figures also suggest that the number of women-headed families is growing.

Based on first-hand and in-depth interviews with a wide cross section of women, including older single women, differently-abled women, transwomen and those who identified as bisexual or lesbians, Sreemoyee - herself a single woman in her mid forties, who lives with her ageing parents and a 12-year-old foster sister - discovered a compelling need to bring together an under-represented part of society and mainstream discussions around the problems, struggles, learnings, legitimacy and requirements of this pan-India community.

‘It’s not a men-bashing platform’

Speaking to News18, Sreemoyee said “There is a sense of dependency in this community. We are with each other for health, legal, job and other issues. It’s not a men-bashing platform. Women who want to stay single are joining us and we are now building this internationally too."

Advertisement

Support in the group encompass jobs, HR support in top corporates for victims of domestic violence, bringing back women into the workplace after a career gap, understanding a woman’s financial and property rights, gaining a deeper knowledge of IPC, divorce, alimony and child custody rights, battling rampant housing discrimination, creating a common resource pool of gynecologists, medical professionals, HR facilitators, legal and financial experts, landlords, brokers, housing societies, assisted community living for senior singles, creating accessible spaces for differently-abled singles and raising conversations around safe sex, menopause, extra marital affairs, marriage, mental health counseling and legal abortions in India.

As part of their first initiative for November, the community has decided to deliberate upon the topic Women and Wealth Creation. It aims to achieve this by promoting single women owned businesses and celebrating solo entrepreneurial ventures, offering a space for members to post job alerts every Monday on the Facebook community page and their respective Whatsapp city groups, and finding avenues for financial wellness.

Advertisement

Future plans

Advertisement

On the first and third Saturday of the month, Zoom calls are being organised by city chapter leads discussing what is important for the community that particular month, for all its city members. There are plans to rope in financial experts and investment bankers also to give talks to all the community members via a Live chat on the Facebook page.

Over the next year, their agenda is to meet on a monthly basis, both in person and online, and discuss issues important to the community of single women in India: health and wellness, care and support systems, jobs and careers, single parenting and custody sharing, legal and financial issues, caregiving and assisted living. Their vision is for single women to see this community as a meeting place to share experiences, a platform for personal and professional progress, and a safe space from which to advocate for single women’s rights in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.