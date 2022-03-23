Surat Vendor's 'Fruit Chai' with Banana, Apple May Ruin Your Morning

Fusion foods have taken India by storm for no reason, and we have been coming across a variety of new experimental foods that have been both charismatic and traumatizing every now and then. Some of the examples for them are Rooh Afza Tea, Mirinda Gol-Gappe, Fanta Maggi, and Butter Tea. A new video has now gone viral on Instagram that shows a tea stall owner selling ‘Fruit Chai’. The vendor can be seen making milk tea by adding banana, chiku and apple pieces. The video was shared by the famous food blogger Amar Sirohi on Instagram yesterday, March 22 on his Instagram as a reel. In the past 19 hours, the video has garnered a lot of attention. It has a total of over 8,46,000 views and more than 59,000 likes and more than 1,200 comments. However, none of the users who have commented seem glad about the video that has now gone viral. Most of them called it “disgusting" while some said adding fruits to chai is “not healthy."

In the clip, the man can be seen cutting bananas and apples, peeling chiku and grating some other fruit and adding them all to milk one after another along with tea leaves and sugar to make this ‘Fruit Chai.' The caption suggests that the video is from Surat.

Nowadays, we have been seeing a lot of videos of food vendors mixing totally opposite food items to make a dish in the name of a new recipe. However, the internet, as usual, always comes with a verdict, stating whether that dish is worth trying or not.

