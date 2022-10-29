Surat Woman Makes Jewellery From Mother's Milk, Gets Orders From Other Countries Too

Every parent keeps things of their children’s childhood carefully, which later serve as cherished memory. Earlier, parents used to keep their children’s childhood clothes and toys very carefully. After this, with the help of digital photos and videos, photo frames of children were created. But now, mothers have gone a step further, and keep safe the memory of their first motherhood to cherish their memory. Aditi, a Surat woman, who is a dentist, is an ardent art lover and makes different things which are surprising. She makes jewellery from her mother’s milk and changes it into a unique memoir.

Aditi designs gold and silver VT, bracelets and pendants and other jewellery using the hairs of the baby and the umbilical cord saved during the birth of the child. To make these, she preserves the milk of the mother and transforms it into stone and then designs jewellery from this. It is to be noted that products made out of milk never get spoiled ever in life. This whole process takes about 15 days to complete. Aditi said that the jewellery made from this milk is greatly in demand not only in India but also abroad and she gets orders from abroad also. Mother’s milk is sent to her by courier from abroad and she designs beautiful jewellery from it.

Aditi has designed a Shiva Linga pendant from mother’s milk and for this, she has also used baby’s hair along with the milk. Since the girl had no name, a pendant in the shape of Shiv Linga was designed for her. She designed a VT for a couple from Canada. In this, the name of the child was engraved with the help of the hair of baby in the shape of S. Since, seven was the lucky number for her, seven original diamonds were used to make this VT. Thus, when the mother looks at this jewellery, the memory of her motherhood is relieved in her heart and she could feel it.

