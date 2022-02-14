Suresh Raina Went Unsold in IPL 2022 Auction and 'Chinna Thala' Fans Unleashed Memes on Twitter

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Tata IPL Auction 2022. While Ishan Kishan turned out to be the most expensive player in this year’s auction with INR 15.25 crore, Deepak Chahar ranked close second on the list who was bought by Chennai Super Kings for INR 14 crore. But what about Suresh Raina? That’s the question fans asked on social media when Raina, an IPL veteran and a name synonymous with Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK, went unsold in the IPL mega auction where 204 players were bought out of 600. Raina, the former India cricketer, also happens to be among the highest run-scorer in the IPL history.

Raina’s exclusion stuck out like a sore thumb for many on microblogging site Twitter and irked fans responded with memes and shock. Many others celebrated Raina’s glorious contribution to CSK and bid the player a heartfelt goodbye.

The mega auction concluded with 10 IPL franchises splashing INR 551,70,00,000 across 2 days.

