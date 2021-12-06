Surprising Reason Why Airplane Pilots, Co-pilots are Served Different Meals

If you have ever travelled in an aeroplane, you must have noticed that there are two pilots controlling it. The reason for having two pilots on the plane is simple — ensuring safety and making it convenient for passengers. But do you know the reason why pilots and co-pilots are served different meals? Read on to find out the interesting reason.

The reason behind serving different meals dates back to 1984 when all 120 passengers and flight crew members on the ultra-luxe Concorde supersonic flight between London and New York had suffered salmonellosis — an intestinal ailment caused by a bacteria called Salmonella enteritidis. Everyone on board had fallen victim to food poisoning.

All affected faced symptoms including fever, vomiting, abdominal cramps, and diarrhoea. According to a report in The New York Times, one person even died due to food poisoning.

Pilots also had to face a lot of problems. According to The Telegraph report, 32 cases of food poisoning among pilots have been reported from the British Registered airline in the year 2009, while in 2007 there were 39 cases.

Though in-flight meals are rarely contaminated, to avoid food poisoning and for passenger safety, separate meals are served. As per reports, some airlines have taken initiative and prepared entirely different meals for the cockpit crew. In order to limit the chance of pilots getting sick, separate meals are served to the pilot and co-pilot.

In an interview of a Korean pilot conducted by CNN in the year 2012, it was revealed that pilots and co-pilots are served separate food to avoid food poisoning. Usually, first-class food is given to the pilot and business class food is provided to the co-pilot.

