Survival Of The Richest Author Douglas Rushkoff Examines Escape Plans of Tech Elite

What would you do if you knew the apocalypse was upon us? We have been fed hundreds of fictional scenarios in movies featuring the end of days, with a nuclear strike, viral infection, or alien invasion playing significant roles. It does make us ponder about real-life scenarios from time to time but apparently, there is indeed a refuge from any upcoming apocalyptic event in the world, although the reasons are way more grounded and realistic.

Instability in politics. Social collapse, ecological disaster! We’re not discussing a Hollywood disaster film here. Instead, we’re discussing all the doomsday possibilities that a small percentage of the world’s richest people are currently planning for. And how do they accomplish it? One illustration of how the richest individuals in the world are preparing to withstand a breakdown in social and environmental order is enormous bunkers in New Zealand.

A tell-all book by author Douglas Rushkoff has exposed the doomsday escape schemes of paranoid billionaires. Rushkoff chats with some of the mega-rich who are buying up covert homes to hole up in in the event of social collapse in the upcoming book Survival of the Richest, which is set for release this year.

It’s unclear whether climate change or nuclear war will be the cause of this final collapse, but these social elites have a full proof backup plan to save their skins while the rest of the world may go to hell.

An article from the Daily Star says that Rising S Company, a luxury bunker provider, sells $8.3 million (Rs 66.38 crore) ‘Aristocrat’ luxury bunkers that include indoor swimming pools and bowling alleys. Another, called Vivos, offers opulent underground residences for sale that come equipped with swimming pools, movie theatres, dining rooms, and other amenities.

The wealthy can feel at home in these opulent bunkers, according to Rushkoff, which “offer an imitation of natural light, such as a pool with simulated sunlight garden sections, a wine vault, and other amenities." According to reports, other millionaires are purchasing private islands with helipads and farms.

Rushkoff contends that because billionaires eventually depend on the rest of society to function, bunkers cannot shield them from the catastrophes they cause. According to him, they’re so afraid of what their “security teams" will do after a Doomsday event that they don’t even know if they won’t betray their bosses.

Well. Let us just hope that we never have to find out.

