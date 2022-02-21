Suryakumar Yadav Did a 'Namaste' After Fiery Half-century and Everyone Liked That

Eden Gardens witnessed a Suryakumar Yadav show on Sunday when India met West Indies in the dead rubber T20I after gaining an unassailable lead of 2-0 over the visitors in the three-match series. Once struggling at 93/4, Suryakumar Yadav unleashed the wrath upon West Indian bowlers as he smacked as many as seven maximums and a four in his sublime 65 that came in just 31 deliveries. The batter’s blitzkrieg along with Venkatesh Iyer’s handy 35 meant the duo added 92 runs to the total from just 37 balls, steering India to a dominant total of 184. In response, West Indies fell 17 runs short as good death bowling from Harshal Patel (4-0-22-3) ensured a clean sweep after an identical result in the ODI series where India won 3-0. While Suryakumar’s heroics earned him Player of Series along with the Player of Match award, it was his rather calm celebrations after smashing half-century on Sunday that grabbed the attention of fans and viewers.

As an ecstatic dugout applauded Suryakumar’s exceptional innings, the 31-year-old acknowledged the support from his team with folded hands by doing a “namaste" back at them.

The special celebration received special treatment on the microblogging site Twitter.

His knock also reminded many of his fireworks for Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Windies had been reduced to 33/2, but then Deepak Chahar, who had those two wickets with some great bowling, got injured. This distracted India and Rovman Powell (25 off 14) and Nicholas Pooran ( 56 off 43) took full advantage. It was Shardul Thakur who then took a stunning catch to dismiss Powell off Harshal Patel. Only then did India breathe easy. However, Pooran who is going through a purple patch didn’t let up and continued to score runs. However, India did pull things back in the middle with the likes of Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur keeping tight lines.

