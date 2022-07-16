'Sushmita Lalit' to 'Lalit Modi GF': Businessman Follows Oddly Specific Instagram Hashtags

Lalit Modi announcing his relationship with Sushmita Sen caused a great ruckus on social media, with speculation and opinion coming in from various quarters. Everyone involved and not-involved seems to be equally invested in the relationship, if you go by how much effort the Internet has been putting in to unravel the details of the development. Modi happened to tag a parody account of Sushmita Sen and Twitter opined that he was acting like an “excited teenager". Now, people have also looked into the hashtags Modi follows, and well, it’s safe to say that he is following nearly anything that has anything to do with Sushmita Sen.

It’s not just hashtags about Sen that Modi ardently follows; he also seems to have made it a point to follow everything about his own dating life. From #lalitsushmita to #lalitmodidating and #lalitmodimarriage, the list includes every hashtag you could think of, and some that you couldn’t.

Modi’s usage of hashtags has spurred jokes on Twitter earlier as well.

Earlier, people also dug up Lalit Modi’s old “reply my SMS" tweet to Sushmita Sen and made memes out of it. “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47- a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. . In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure [sic]," Modi had tweeted yesterday. He later clarified that the two were “just dating" each other and that marriage “would happen one day".

Sen, too, broker her silence. She took to her Instagram to post a picture with her daughters, and wrote, “I am in a happy place!!!❤️NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!❤️ Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!! #duggadugga #yourstruly [sic]."

