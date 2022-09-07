Sushmita Sen-Lalit Modi Spark Breakup Rumours, Twitter Unites With Memes

Lalit Modi-Sushmita Sen breakup rumours were rife on the Internet after the businessman changed his Instagram bio on Monday. “Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - finally starting a new life with my partner in crime. My love @sushmitasen47," his bio had previously read. On Monday, he dropped Sushmita’s mention from it. “Founder @iplt20 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE - Moon," it simply reads now. Only two months ago, Lalit Modi had shocked the Internet with his loud proclamation of love for Sushmita Sen. Now, after the change in his Instagram bio, Twitter is having a field day making memes on a possible breakup situation.

Sushmita and Lalit continue to follow each other on Instagram and neither of them has addressed the breakup rumours. In July, Lalit had announced their relationship by sharing a series of pictures, which he geotagged as Belgrave Square. “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," he captioned the pictures.

Following this, Sushmita faced massive sexist trolling online, with many branding her a “gold digger", to which she responded with an Instagram post: ““The so called intellectuals with their idiosyncrasies….the ignorant with their cheap & at times funny gossip The friends I never had & the acquaintances I’ve never met….all sharing their grand opinions & deep knowledge of my life & character…monetising the ‘Gold Digger’ all the way!!! Ah these geniuses!!! I dig deeper than Gold…and I’ve always (famously) preferred Diamonds!!❤️And yes I still buy them myself!!!"

