'Swag': Pawan Kalyan Rides on Top of Car to Visit AP Village in Filmy Video

Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan arrived at a village in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur in a style that could beat movie scenes. In a viral video of the grand entrance, Pawan Kalyan can be seen sitting on top of his car, with his supporters and security persons dangling off the sides of the vehicle. There are cars following them with similar arrangements, and a host of two-wheelers surround the entire party.

The Jana Sena chief was visiting the Ippatam village in Guntur to meet people who lost their homes and shops during demolitions as part of a road widening drive, reported Hindustan Times. His convoy was first stopped at Mangalgiri, and his car was not allowed to the village. He walked there on foot. The Andhra Pradesh stayed the road widening drive until November 15, after the demolition which took place on Friday.

The video that is going viral on social media is from drone footage shared by the Jana Sena Party.

Advertisement

Social media users were awed by Pawan Kalyan’s “swag" during the grand entrance.

Recently, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N Chandra Babu Naidu and Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan have decided to jointly fight against the YSRC party-ruled government in the state. Pawan Kalyan met Chandra Babu at a hotel in Vijayawada in October. The one-to-one meeting held for a long time has decided to take all political parties into confidence to curb the atrocities of the YSRC government. During the meeting, Chandra Babu assured Pawan Kalyan that he will talk with the chiefs of all parties in this regard.

The Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has lamented that democracy was brutally murdered in Andhra Pradesh. False police cases have been registered against Janasena workers, he alleged. Pawan Kalyan said that they both met in order to save the democracy in the state.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here