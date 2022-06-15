'Swallow With Care': A Man Died Choking On Momos and AIIMS Had to Step in

Slowly but surely, momos have become one of the most famous street food items in India. Be in steamed, fried, veg, non-veg, or tandoori, Indians love their momos. However, a few will change their mind after this once incident that took place recently. The All India Institute of Medical Science has issued an advisory on India’s beloved snack. This came following the death of a 50-year-old man due to choking on a momo. As per the advisory, everyone should ‘swallow with care.’ The forensic experts at AIIMS found the reason behind the death of the man.

As per reports, he was brought dead to AIIMS in Delhi. The man was believed to be drunk and was eating momos at a roadside shop. This is when he suddenly collapsed on the ground. As per the post-mortem report, a momo was found stuck at the opening of the man’s windpipe. The cause of death was neurogenic cardiac arrest due to choking of momos which were found at the laryngeal inlet. The findings of this very rare incident have been published in the Journal of Forensic Imaging in its latest edition.

Advertisement

In another bizzare incident related to momos, a massive fight ensued between two groups in Mumbai, over a plate of Tibetan-Nepalese savoury snack. The ugly brawl between two groups selling momos in the Powai area of the city has got the internet talking. The incident, according to India.com, occurred in Shankaracharya Marg area of Powai around 11 pm on Monday, April 11. A video of the brawl that showcased people hitting at each other with sticks, has now gone viral on social media. Vehicles and onlookers were passing by the clash, but the two groups were unaffected.

Reportedly, the police have taken cognizance of the matter. Four accused have been taken into custody and an investigation has also been launched in the case.

Advertisement

Earlier, a Delhi street vendor introduced the concept of kulhad-baked momos. In a video which went viral, a vendor is seen tossing fried momos into a rich sauce of mayonnaise and two other sauces. He further seasons the sauce-laden mixture and adds chopped onions, capsicum, and sweet corn in the mix. Next, he takes the ‘mixture’ and puts it in an earthen glass. Each earthen cup is loaded with two momos and a layer of shredded cheese. He further places the cups in the oven and serves the gooey baked dish.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.