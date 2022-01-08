Swara Bhasker Claps Back at Trolls Who Prayed for Her Death After She Tested Covid Positive

Swara Bhasker recently tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing the news on Twitter on January 7, Bhasker wrote, “Hello Covid! Just got my RT-PCR test resulted and have tested positive. Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. SO grateful for family & to be at home. Stay safe everyone." While a lot of wishes for her speedy recovery poured in on Twitter, many trolls also found their way in and sent offensive and hateful tweets to the actor. They took to wishing her death but the actor clapped back with a perfect rebuttal. She tweeted, “And to my dear Nafrati Chintus and trolls praying for my demise.. doston apni bhaavnaaein kaabooo mein rakho.. mujhey kuch ho gaya toh aapki rozi roti chhin jaaegi.. ghar kaisey chalega ?!? (sic)". (“Friends, control your emotions. If something were to happen to me, you would lose your daily job. How would you run your homes?")

Bhasker shared screenshots of the hateful tweets by trolls praying for her demise on Twitter and wrote the aforementioned message for them.

“One of the most courageous people I know and I’m so proud to call you my family! More power to you, Swaru jaan (sic)," a Twitter user wrote. “Such pathetic, bitter lives these people have. Perhaps they weren’t loved enough as children because nothing else explains this irrational hate. Anyway, get well soonest!" wrote another.

Social media can be a cesspool of negativity, and Bhasker has never shied away from giving a piece of her mind to trolls. In November last year, she hit back at a troll who criticised her selfie in a saree and commented that their household help “looks much better". She had tweeted a picture of herself at a park, wearing a saree. “A sari, a park, a walk, a book… ‘at peace’ must feel like this #smalljoys #gratitude #feelingwise," she wrote. A Twitter user commented, “My maid looks much better than you in saree. Much more graceful than you." In her response, Bhasker wrote, “I’m sure your household help is beautiful. I hope you respect her labour and her dignity and don’t act like a creep with her."

