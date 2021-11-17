Swara Bhasker's Instant Regret after Introducing Dad to Social Media is All of Us

With social media acting as an appendage to literally everyone these days, there’s barely anyone who isn’t typing away on Twitter, Facebook or any of the numerous social media platforms but what often seems to draw a chuckle are hilarious family conversations on social media. Recently, Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker too had an intense and ‘loaded’ exchange with her father, C Uday Bhaskar on Twitter, leading to much confusion and more so hilarity. In a post dated November 15, the actress shared a personal musing on Twitter, “I just got sacked by my dietician.. Read that again, my dietician expelled me. This may be the lowest point of my life."

Advertisement

Now Bhasker may or may not have been ‘sacked’ by her dietician, but it led to a very ‘intense’ tweet from the senior Mr. Bhaskar. Quoting his daughter’s tweet about her ‘lowest point of life’, the former Indian Navy officer tweeted this:

And while we get the gist of the tweet that Mr Bhaskar agrees vehemently with his daughter’s dietician, we think the retired military officer is channeling his inner Shashi Tharoor here. At least some do think so.

Amidst all this, the actress also replied to the tweet. But with this hilarious tweet:

But Shashi Tharoor’s influence or not, we are glad to witness their hilarious albeit cute interaction between the father-daughter duo.

Uday Bhaskar is one of the country’s leading experts and critics on security and strategic affairs and he also contributes, edits to many research-articles on nuclear and international security issues in both India and abroad.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.