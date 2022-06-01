'Swedengate' Flung Open as Twitter Argues Over Swedes Not Serving Food to Guests

‘Swedengate’ has opened up the floodgates to a massive Twitter discourse and we all know how that one goes. It all started with a Reddit post where one user shared their experience at a Swedish friend’s house in response to a question on the “weirdest" things people have had to do at other people’s house because of their culture or religion. The now-removed answer that started the Twitter storm read: “I remember going to my swedish friends house. And while we were playing in his room, his mom yelled that dinner was ready. And check this. He told me to WAIT in his room while they ate… [sic]" This was all it took for the floodgates to open.

However, it isn’t just Sweden’s hospitality culture that has come under fire and inspired a torrent of memes. That one Reddit post has also started a huge conversation around grave concerns over racism in Sweden.

Some people have defended Sweden’s practice. “As a Swede I wouldn’t say this is really a culture thing. It has more to do with when guests come unsuspected and there isn’t enough food for everyone. We only make enough food we think we will eat. Otherwise they eat with the family. (At least in my experience)" a Twitter user wrote.

“[P]eople from poorer countries will share the last dry biscuits they have to avoid the shame of a guest going hungry in their house while western euros are getting heart attacks at the concept of maybe making some extra food or finagling more portions out of what is available," clapped back another. Arguments along these lines have kept Twitter busy over the past couple of days.

