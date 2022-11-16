Swedish Woman Who Thought She Would Never Be a Mom Gives Birth to 11th Baby on 11.11

A Swedish woman, Satu, who at one point in her life thought she would never be able to have kids, gave birth to her 11th child on November 11. She revealed in a series of Instagram posts that the boy, who is a premature baby, was born at 12:55 pm on 11/11. All of her other kids seem immensely happy about the new addition to their family and are showering their newest sibling with love. Netizens have also shared their best wishes with the family.

Satu Nordling Gonzalez first became pregnant when she was 21 years old. Unfortunately, she had a miscarriage and was left with uterine scarring. This made it difficult for her to get pregnant again. Additionally, stress caused her body to stop ovulation. Satu was convinced she would not be able to give birth to a child. But things changed. In 2008, she gave birth to her first child, Nicole. Almost a decade and a half later, she and her husband Andres are the blessed parents of 11 children– six girls and five boys. Nicole is 14, second daughter Vanessa is 13, and the twins Jonathan and Danilo are 12. Their daughter Olivia is 9, a year older than son Kevin. Kevin himself is older than Celina by a year. Isabelle is 4, and the couple's youngest daughter Melania is a 2-year-old toddler, according to Indiatimes.

In a welcome post to the new baby boy on Instagram, Satu said “this is what dreams are made of." She also wrote that her kids' interaction with their newborn baby brother was magical!

Instagram users have congratulated the family and expressed their adoration towards the new baby. Many are curious to find out his name.

The mirror reported that Satu, 36, is a stay-at-home mother who starts her day by changing nappies, cooking breakfast for the family, and getting her children ready for school before beginning housework. Her secret to managing the big family is a strict schedule.

