Sweet Pause: When Rasgulla Led to a Delay of Bihar Trains for 40 Hours

Sweet and spongy rasogullas are an all-time favourite sweet dish. While they are always high in demand on all occasions, they recently became the reason behind 40-hour-long chaos. Hundreds of trains were cancelled and diverted because of this mouthwatering sweet. Last weekend, numerous locals from Bihar’s Lakhisarai area held a protest for around 40 hours demanding the stoppage of at least ten trains at Barahiya Station. As a part of their protest, the locals had put up tents on railway tracks in order to stop the movement of trains. Following the incident, a number of trains, on the Howrah-Delhi rail line, were cancelled for around 24 hours and more than 100 trains were diverted.

According to the District Magistrate of Lakhisarai, Sanjay Kumar, a large number of people squatted on the tracks at the station, demanding that a number of express trains - which have no stoppage at Barahiya - should be scheduled to have halts for the convenience of local commuters, india.com reported.

If you are wondering, why are locals so particular about trains having halts at Barahiya station, it is because of rasogullas. Not many people know that the town - Barahiya is famous for one-of-its-kind rasogullas. There are more than 200 rasogulla shops in the town. People from nearby cities and villages visit the town just for this delicious sweet.

The global pandemic followed by the no stoppage of trains at the station has severely affected the sweet business. People were angry as they could not supply stocks to various parts of the country. Previously, managing this business via trains was cheap and easy for the traders, as the fare from Barahiya to Patna via train is Rs 55 and it only takes two hours. However, if traders transport the stock by road via public transport, they have to spend a total of Rs 150 fare and the transportation would take double the time.

