Swiggy Delivery Agent 'Deactivated' After Sending Customer Creepy 'Miss You' Texts

A Swiggy delivery agent has been “deactivated" by the company after sending inappropriate texts to a customer. As per a DNA report, the delivery agent, who had delivered groceries to the woman’s doorstep, had sent her texts like “Miss you lot" and “nice your beauty, wonderful behaviour [sic]". The woman, who goes by Prapthi on Twitter, claimed that she had filed a complaint with Swiggy’s support team. Prapthi wrote in a tweet that she had ordered groceries from Swiggy Instamart on Tuesday night and the delivery executive sent her the aforementioned “creepy" text messages on WhatsApp later.

“The delivery guy sent me creepy messages on WhatsApp today. Not the first time, not the last time. Something like this is happening," Prapthi wrote. She also claimed that initially, Swiggy’s customer support did not respond adequately, but that later on, the escalation team and the CEO’s office contacted her.

A Swiggy spokesperson told IANS that they were aware of the incident and had been in touch with the customer ever since it occurred. Upon investigation, the delivery executive has been “deactivated" from the platform. The incident raised concerns among social media users regarding the safety of personal information.

As per a Moneycontrol report, delivery services like Swiggy and Zomato do typically use a number-masking feature. It could possibly be the case that the agent managed to obtain Prapthi’s phone number because she called him using her call log and not through the app.

