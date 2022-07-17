Swiggy Delivery Executive Helping Zomato Counterpart Shows We are 'United By Humanity'

A heartwarming video that has surfaced on the internet features two delivery executives from competing companies. In the video, they can be seen helping each other out in the scorching Delhi heat. Uploaded on Reddit, the video shows Swiggy delivery executive, on a motorcycle, holding the hand of a Zomato counterpart on a cycle as he is trying to pull him along. “Divided by companies united by humanity," read the caption of the video.

During the pandemic, the pressure on these delivery executives has only intensified. The companies have been promising faster food deliveries in limited time and it all comes down to a delivery boy. Have a look at the video:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the video has gone viral. “Teri jeet, meri jeet, Teri haar, meri haar, Ae dost mere yaar," commented a Reddit user. Another person wrote, “While that’s adorable, I quite commonly see a Zomato order being pulled out of a Swiggy bag and vice-versa," commented another user.

Meanwhile, earlier, when it rained heavily, a video surfaced, purportedly from Mumbai, showing a delivery agent carrying a bag emblazoned with Swiggy’s logo, riding a horse to deliver a food package. Swiggy, in a statement, said that they, like the rest of the Internet, have been unable to identify the individual. “Who is this gallant young star?" Swiggy’s statement put out on Twitter quipped.

“Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli? What’s in that bag he’s got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?" Swiggy wrote in the statement. It added that a “Swiggy-wide horse-hunt" has been launched and anyone who can give any intel on the “accidental brand ambassador" would receive Rs 5,000 in Swiggy Money.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.