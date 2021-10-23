Swiggy Introduces 'No Questions Asked' 2 Day Period Leaves for Women Delivery Partners

Food delivery app Swiggy has taken a major positive leap after the company has announced the rollout of a monthly two-day time off policy during periods for its female delivery partners. While announcing the novel initiative, Swiggy’s Vice President of Operations Mihir Shah wrote on a blog post, “Discomfort from being out and about on the road while menstruating is probably one of the most underreported reasons why many women don’t consider delivery to be a viable gig." Shah elaborated that in order to help the female delivery executives due to such menstruation related problems, the company will support them with a ‘no-questions-asked, two-day paid monthly period time-off policy’ for all regular female delivery partners.

As part of the policy, the women can avail two-day leaves every month and those who vail the leaves will be provided with a minimum earnings guarantee too. Swiggy’s first female delivery executives came onboard in 2016 and with changing and developing steps taken by companies all around, this initiative by the food delivery platform comes at a good time when there is increasing awareness about these factors.

Last year, Swiggy’s rival Zomato had also introduced an annual ten days of paid “period leave" per year for its female and trans employees.

Netizens reacted positively to Swiggy’s announcement and hoped the policy would be introduced as early as possible so that the employees can avail its facilities.

In the blog post, Shah also listed out several other initiatives the food delivery app has launched for its employees that include measures like ‘safe zones’ and capping delivery hours at 6 PM for female delivery partners among others.

