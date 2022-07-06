Swiggy to Reward Anyone Who Can Find Delivery Agent Riding Horse in Mumbai Rain

Swiggy has addressed the horse on the road. The food delivery platform is now looking for help identifying the unknown delivery executive who rode a horse to Internet fame. Recently, when it rained heavily, a video surfaced, purportedly from Mumbai, showing a delivery agent carrying a bag emblazoned with Swiggy’s logo, riding a horse to deliver a food package. Swiggy, in a statement, said that they, like the rest of the Internet, have been unable to identify the individual. “Who is this gallant young star?" Swiggy’s statement put out on Twitter quipped.

“Is he riding a Toofan or a Bijli? What’s in that bag he’s got strapped to his back? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street, on a very rainy day? Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?" Swiggy wrote in the statement. It added that a “Swiggy-wide horse-hunt" has been launched and anyone who can give any intel on the “accidental brand ambassador" would receive Rs 5,000 in Swiggy Money.

Strange things often come out of Mumbai monsoons. Recently, a Mumbai resident tweeting out a screengrab of Uber charging him Rs 3,000 for a 50-km ride amid heavy downpour caused ripples on the bird app. Twitter user Shravankumar Suvarna was just trying to book himself a ride home but Uber’s charge had him in for a ride. “Flight to goa is cheaper than my ride home #peakmumbairains," Suvarna wrote. As per his screengrab, UberGo was charging Rs 3,041, Premier had a fare of Rs 4,081, and XL would charge a whopping Rs 5,159. However, things don’t really look up even on a good day, as Suvarna shared that he usually pays Rs 800 to Rs 1,000 without a surge.

Twitter users had a range of ideas as to how that amount could be put to better use, starting from renting an apartment to having a day out in Dadar.

