Swiggy’s Discount Code After Virat Kohli’s Heroics Against Pakistan Hailed as Genius

India vs Pakistan match in T20 World Cup at the MCG was one of the most historic matches in the history of cricket. Chasing Pakistan’s 160, Virat Kohli brought down the equation to 16 runs in the last over after he smacked Haris Rauf for two back-to-back outrageous sixes on the last two balls of the penultimate over. A 13 off 3 was needed by India to emerge victorious. This is when Kohli smacked a high-waist ball for a six and immediately looked at the umpire.

As people were celebrating the victory, food delivery app Swiggy also created its own way of celebration. Taking to Twitter, a user named Sohini M shared a screenshot of the app. It can be seen that after the match, Swiggy created a coupoun called, “KingKogli82." The uploader deemed this as “Super marketing." Have a look:

Advertisement

Since uploaded, the image has gone viral and managed to gather over 3K likes. One person even shared a screenshot of how he was unable to use the coupon. To this, Swiggy responded, “We understand how you must be feeling. The coupon was available for the first 40 thousand customers which is now exhausted on first come first serve basis. Please don’t feel let down as we are sure our team will come up with more lucrative offers soon."

One person wrote, “Kya yaar kohli kamse kam 200-300 run to banate the."

Meanwhile, during the match, Kohli walked in on early as India lost wickets in a flurry while chasing a tricky total of 160 put up by Pakistan earlier. 31/4 in 6.1 overs were India when Kohli along with Hardik Pandya decided to play watchful innings as the two stitched up a 113-run partnership. With the required rate climbing up by the minute and Pandya struggling to go big, Kohli decided to unleash himself.

Advertisement

The former Indian skipper slammed an unbeaten 82 in 53 deliveries that included six boundaries and four maximums. The 33-year-old smacked two outrageous sixes against Haris Rauf on the last two balls of the penultimate over that kept India in the hunt. Mohammad Nawaz failed to hold his nerves in the dramatic last over as India sealed the match on the very last delivery bowled on the day.

As a teary-eyed Kohli rejoiced in the special victory, an innings he later said was his best, captain Rohit Sharma rushed to the ground to lift the cricketer reminding everyone how much Kohli means to Team India.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here