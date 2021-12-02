'Kyhytysuka': Newly-discovered Marine Reptile with Unique Name Looks Like a Swordfish

A team of Canadian researchers have discovered an extinct swordfish shaped marine reptile that lived in the water near modern-day Colombia some 130 million years ago. To reach this point, the researchers at Canada’s McGill University analyzed fossilized remains that were unearthed near Villa de Leyva in Colombia’s Boyacá department back in the 1970s, reported DailyMail. The specimen analyzed during the study was said to be an ichthyosaur, a type of marine reptile that lived on Earth 250-90 million ago. The fossil remains were earlier classified as genus platypterygius, a grouping often referred to as a wastebasket and used to classify species that aren’t classified anywhere else. However, this new study of the specimen’s skull conducted by the Colombian National Geological Museum in Bogotá revealed that it belonged to a new genus called “Kyhytysuka."

The evolution of Kyhytysuka happened somewhere during the significant period of transition in the early Cretaceous. It was the time when Earth was coming out of a relatively cool period, sea levels were rising and the supercontinent Pangaea was cleaving into two. This was around the time during global extinction when many marine and terrestrial got extinct impacting the ecological balance.

Advertisement

According to the researchers, the new classification is going to be very helpful in understanding the ichthyosaur family tree and how its members evolved.

Talking about his findings, Hans Larsson, vertebrate palaeontologist of McGill University who led this research, said that the reptile had discovered a unique distinction that allowed it to prey on even large animals. This was unlike other ichthyosaurs that usually have small or same size teeth for feeding on smaller prey. But this new species had modified its tooth size and developed an arsenal of teeth for attacking large prey.

The findings showed that the backset of teeth was short and robust suggesting that they were used to crush prey. The relatively smaller eye sockets and linear jawline were seen as an indication that the reptile swung in shallow waters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.