Sydney Club Bans 'Staring' Without 'Verbal Consent' to Ensure Public Safety

There have been several instances where women have raised their complaints about unwanted stares and glares. To prevent any more similar incidents, a nightclub in Sydney has banned staring unless the person doing the staring receives a prior consent of the person they are staring at to continue staring. If failed to do so, the issue can be escalated and cops can be involved. Club 77 is located in Darlinghurst and it gave staring as an example of an action that would be in breach of its new safety and harassment policy.

In an Instagram post, the club said, “At Club 77 we are continuously striving to create a safer and truly open space for our patrons, artists and employees. We operate a zero-tolerance policy on harassment of any kind."

It emphasised on how creating a safe space goes beyond implementing practices to “deal with incidents after they have happened." It further mentioned that they have an obligation to educate new club-goers and help them “understand what is considered unacceptable behaviour inside the venue and on the dance floor."

The club mentioned in the post that if there are any reports of any behaviour that has made someone feel uncomfortable, the reported individual will be removed from the venue and the police will be called. “We do this to make everyone feel safe and to ensure our patrons are comfortable approaching staff if anything has made them uncomfortable or feel unsafe," the post mentioned.

The caption read, “​Club 77 is committed to developing and nurturing a strong culture of consent. We encourage feedback on how we can continue to improve and ask all our community to please help us improve our space."

The venue’s policy was first reported by the Daily Telegraph and it said that it encouraged people to “interact with strangers" but “any engagement MUST begin with verbal consent".

