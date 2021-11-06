Sydney Cop Takes in Pet Rooster of Six-year-old Suffering From Leukaemia, Wins Hearts

A kind police officer from Australia helped a young boy, who is battling stage-four cancer in rehoming his pet. The probationary constable named Frankie was attending a home in Sydney, New South Wales, after he received multiple noise complaints about a pet rooster. The rooster belonged to the boy named Yeprad who got it as a present along with a chicken from his aunt. He had 10 days to rehome the bird as it was responsible for making too much noise resulting in repeated complaints from the neighbourhood. However, with Frankie’s help, Yeprad did not have to bid farewell to his beloved rooster, Jackson.

The family of the boy was ordered by the local council bureaucrats that the rooster should be removed within 10 days. Frankie, who visited Yeprad and his family in response to a complaint, got an idea to look after the bird himself. Jackson is much loved by the six-year-old, who is in and out of hospital battling Leukaemia.

New South Wales Police posted the video on Facebook, “Cock-a-doodle-PHEW."

The boy’s father informed the police that the bird was given to Yeprad to cheer him up following his chemotherapy sessions as he is undergoing treatment. The father said the boy fell in love with the bird, named it Jackson and started feeding and caring for it. “I’ve got a beautiful big farm," said the constable, adding, “There’s plenty of room for (the rooster)."

The video showed the boy bidding adieu to his pet, later seen leaving in the police van. Yeprad, dressed as a cop, was told by Frankie that he can visit Jackson whenever he wishes.

People on social media, including Prime Minister Scott Morison, appreciated the police officer’s kind gesture. He wished the little boy a speedy recovery and hoped that the little one could visit his pet rooster on the farm soon. Replying to the video, Morrison wrote, “This is just lovely. Well done Constable Frankie and the team at NSW Police. Your service to the community comes in many forms, but I’m sure this is a first!"

