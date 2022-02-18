Sydney Shark Attack Victim's Heartbreaking Old Facebook Post Adds to Tragedy

After a British man was tragically killed by a great white shark, his old warning post on Facebook has been widely shared online. 35-year-old Simon Nellist made a chilling warning on Facebook that nets “protect no one”, six months before the swimmer became the victim to Sydney’s first fatal attack in nearly 60 years on Wednesday, February 16. As per a Daily Mail report, Simon was training for a charity ocean swim this weekend, which was cancelled after he was attacked from below by a 13-ft-long predator at Buchan Point, near Little Bay, which is only less than 500 ft away from the main beach. “Shark nets and drum lines protect no one and kill all marine life every year,” read Simon’s Facebook post from August 11, 2021, as per Daily Mail. Shark nets and drum lines are deployed as protective gear near the beaches which are popular for swimming, intending to reduce the deadly predators in the vicinity.

In response to the shark incident, the NSW Department of Primary Industries has temporarily installed six drumlines between Little Bay and Malabar, the British media reported. As per a report of the Daily Star, an eyewitness reported that the huge shark swallowed Simon's body parts before his remains were found hours later. The reports added an animal welfare advocate saying that the shark might have mistaken Simon for a seal before the beast attacked him. Also, the authorities have confirmed that all the beaches along the eastern and southern coastlines of Sydney will be shut for a minimum of 24 hours.

“We heard a yell and turned around it looked like a car had landed in the water, a big splash then the shark was chomping at the body and there was blood everywhere,” a fisherman was quoted as saying by Nine News. Reportedly, Simon, a British expat, was due to marry his fiancé Jenny Ho.

