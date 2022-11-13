T20 World Cup Final: Pakistan Fans Calm Their Nerves With Memes as Babar Azam's Men Face England

Pakistan were on a verge of possible elimination from the T20 World Cup after they started their journey with two back-to-back heartbreaking losses to India and Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage. When disappointed fans and Pakistan cricket pundits had given up all their hopes amid the massive criticism of Babar Azam’s team for a dismal display on the big stage, the Green Army bounced back with three consecutive wins.

In a twisted turn of events, South Africa’s shock defeat to the Netherlands saw Pakistan advancing to the semi-final where they faced New Zealand. After humbling the Kiwis, Pakistan now see itself one step away from lifting the trophy.

Jos Buttler’s England, however, stand in Pakistan’s path in the last hurdle.

Will Pakistan be the unlikely champions or will England ruin another final party?

Anxious cricket lovers from Pakistan were armed with memes to calm all their nerves ahead of the T20 World Cup Final on Sunday at the iconic MCG.

Eliminated Indians had a few memes up their sleeves too.

Meanwhile, those who assemble at the MCG will be keenly looking up at the skies.

Although clear skies were reported in Melbourne on Sunday, you just never know with this city’s weather. The local metrology department had confirmed that there is a 95 percent chance of rain. So, if it arrives, and doesn’t stop, the game may be shifted to the reserve day which is tomorrow.

Generally, a minimum of 5 overs per innings are needed in order to get a result, but there should be a minimum of 10 overs per innings in order to get a result in the final. So, the overs will be reduced on Sunday before moving on to the reserve day.

In case it rains on the reserve day of play, the trophy will be shared between both sides, unlike the semi-final where the team finishing at the top of their respective group goes through.

